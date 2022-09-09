The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Sept. 10: Mount Margaret (7 a.m.-8 p.m., strenuous); drive 260 miles round trip; hike 11 miles out and back round trip with 1,658 foot elevation gain from Norway Pass to Mount Margaret with views of Spirit Lake and St. Helens Lake. Bill D: 503-260-6712.

Sept. 14: Castle Rock River Trail (9 a.m.-1 p.m., easy); drive 22 miles round trip; walk the level paved River Trail about 4.5 miles. Gary U: 360-274-8445.

Sept. 17: High Rock Lookout (8 a.m.-4 pm., moderate); drive 200 miles round trip; hike 3 miles with 1,500 foot elevation gain to view of Mount Rainier; hikers also can follow the Cora Lake Trail another 2.5 miles with a car shuttle. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Sept. 21: Discovery Trail, Ilwaco (8 a.m.-4 p.m., easy/moderate); drive 135 miles round trip; hike approximately 5-6 miles; start of trail is fairly steep for about a half mile, then eases to a more gradual elevation gain; trail is mostly paved, but there are some dirt spots. Art: 360-270-9991.