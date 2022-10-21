The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Oct. 26: Strawberry Island (9 a.m.-6 p.m., easy); drive 150 miles round trip; hike 4-mile loop with 150 foot elevation gain along an easy path with views of the Columbia Gorge; tour Bonneville Dam after the hike. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Oct. 29: Loowit Trail (8 a.m.-6 p.m., moderate); drive 120 miles round trip; hike 10 miles out and back with 1,500 foot elevation gain; hike to the round-the-mountain Loowit Trail; nice views above the tree line. George: 360-430-4157.