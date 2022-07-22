 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount St. Helens Hiking Club

VectorStock

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

July 23: Badger Peak (8 a.m.-7 p.m., strenuous): drive 180 miles round trip, hike 10 miles at a 1,700 foot elevation gain past Badger Lake to old fire lookout site. Great views of Dark Divide Roadless Area. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

July 27: Rainier High School (9 a.m.-1 p.m., easy): drive 12 miles round trip, hike a 3.5-mile loop with a 100-foot elevation gain including a loop at Hudson Park. Barbara: 360-431-1131.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

