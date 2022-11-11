The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Nov. 12: Mount St .Helens Wildlife Area (moderate); drive 90 miles round trip; in and out hike 6 miles with 800 foot elevation gain through hummocks to a hidden lake. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Nov. 16: Wahkeena Falls (moderate/strenuous); drive 160 miles round trip; hike a 5.1 mile loop with a 1,640 foot elevation gain (steep for 1.7 miles) passing Wahkeena Falls, Fairy, Ecola, Weissendanger and Multnomah Falls. Dory: 213-820-1014.

Nov. 19: Sword Fern Way Loop (moderate/strenuous); drive 90 miles round trip; hike 8.5 miles with 1,800 foot elevation gain on a new Department of Natural Resources trail in the East Fork of the Lewis River Valley with views and Douglas fir stands. George W.: 360-430-4157.

Nov. 21: Tualatin Nature Park (easy); drive 110 miles round trip to Hillsboro, Oregon; walk a 4.5-mile loop with very little elevation gain on a riparian nature path. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Nov. 30: Whipple Creek Park (easy); drive 66 miles round trip to Vancouver; hike a 4-mile loop with a 190 foot elevation gain through forest and farmland. Joh: 360-431-1122.

Dec. 3: Chehalem Ridge (moderate); drive 12 miles round trip; in and out hike 8 miles with 1,000 foot elevation gain in the new Portland Metro Chehalem Ridge Nature Park with Douglas fir forest and Tualatin Valley views. George W.: 360-430-4157.