The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month.

Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org.

It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Aug. 10: Skyline Trail, Mount Rainier 7 a.m.-4 p.m., moderate): drive 220 miles round trip to Paradise Inn; hike 4.5 miles with 500 foot elevation gain taking the Skyline Trail/Deadhorse Creek Trail to Glacier Vista, returning on the Skyline Trail/Alta Vista Trail; views of Mount Rainier summit, glaciers and the Tatoosh Range. Dory: 213-820-1014.

Aug. 13: Skamokawa Paddle (9 a.m.-4 p.m., kayaking): drive 60 miles round trip; easy and scenic paddle along calm waterways in the slough and Skamokawa River; $5 launch fee per watercraft; Anita: 702-236-1915 or Kerry: 702-239-7138