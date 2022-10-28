 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount St. Helens Hiking Club

Mount St. Helens Hiking Club
The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Oct. 29: Loowit Trail (8 a.m.-6 p.m., moderate); drive 120 miles round trip; hike 10 miles out and back with 1,500 foot elevation gain; hike to the round-the-mountain Loowit Trail; nice views above the tree line. George: 360-430-4157.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

