The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Sept. 17: High Rock Lookout (8 a.m.-4 pm., moderate); drive 200 miles round trip; hike 3 miles with 1,500 foot elevation gain to view of Mount Rainier; hikers also can follow the Cora Lake Trail another 2.5 miles with a car shuttle. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Sept. 21: Discovery Trail, Ilwaco (8 a.m.-4 p.m., easy/moderate); drive 135 miles round trip; hike approximately 5-6 miles; start of trail is fairly steep for about a half mile, then eases to a more gradual elevation gain; trail is mostly paved, but there are some dirt spots. Art: 360-270-9991.

Oct. 1: Indian Heaven (8 a.m.-7 p.m., moderate/strenuous); drive 180 miles round trip, hike 8 miles out and back with a 1,500 foot elevation gain; view many meadows. Pat R.: 360-560-9554.

Oct. 5: Seaquest State Park (9 a.m.-1 p.m., easy); drive 36 miles round trip; hike 1 mile boardwalk with views of Mount St. Helens, then hike 3 miles of trails with 200 foot elevation gain through a large Douglas Fir forest. Barbara: 360-431-1131.

Oct. 12: Julia Butler Hansen Refuge (9 a.m.-4 p.m., easy); drive 60 miles round trip; hike 6 miles out and back with no elevation gain along the main road and the White Tail to the junction of Steamboat Slough. Dory: 213-820-1014

Oct. 15: Cinnamon Peak (8 a.m.-5 p.m., strenuous); drive 110 miles round trip; hike 8 miles with 1,800 foot elevation gain through old-growth trees and old harvest areas to a viewpoint of Mount St. Helens. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Oct. 19: Lacamas/Round Lake (8 a.m.-?, easy); drive 110 miles round trip; hike 4.6 miles with 544 foot elevation gain. John R.: 360-431-1122.

Oct. 26: Strawberry Island (9 a.m.-6 p.m., easy); drive 150 miles round trip; hike 4-mile loop with 150 foot elevation gain along an easy path with views of the Columbia Gorge; tour Bonneville Dam after the hike. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Oct. 29: Loowit Trail (8 a.m.-6 p.m., moderate); drive 120 miles round trip; hike 10 miles out and back with 1,500 foot elevation gain; hike to the round-the-mountain Loowit Trail; nice views above the tree line. George: 360-430-4157.