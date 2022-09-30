The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Oct. 1: Indian Heaven (8 a.m.-7 p.m., moderate/strenuous); drive 180 miles round trip, hike 8 miles out and back with a 1,500 foot elevation gain; view many meadows. Pat R.: 360-560-9554.

Oct. 5: Seaquest State Park (9 a.m.-1 p.m., easy); drive 36 miles round trip; hike 1 mile boardwalk with views of Mount St. Helens, then hike 3 miles of trails with 200 foot elevation gain through a large Douglas Fir forest. Barbara: 360-431-1131.

Oct. 12: Julia Butler Hansen Refuge (9 a.m.-4 p.m., easy); drive 60 miles round trip; hike 6 miles out and back with no elevation gain along the main road and the White Tail to the junction of Steamboat Slough. Dory: 213-820-1014

Oct. 15: Cinnamon Peak (8 a.m.-5 p.m., strenuous); drive 110 miles round trip; hike 8 miles with 1,800 foot elevation gain through old-growth trees and old harvest areas to a viewpoint of Mount St. Helens. Bruce: 360-425-0256.