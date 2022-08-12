The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Aug. 13: Skamokawa Paddle (9 a.m.-4 p.m., kayaking); drive 60 miles round trip; easy and scenic paddle along calm waterways in the slough and Skamokawa River; $5 launch fee per watercraft. Anita: 702-236-1915 or Kerry: 702-239-7138.

Aug. 17: Reflection Lakes/Panorama Point (7 a.m.-7 p.m., strenuous); drive 230 miles round trip, hike an 11-mile loop round trip with 3,100 foot elevation gain to viewpoints with some of best views in Mount Rainier National Park looking down on Paradise Inn and across to the Tatoosh Mountain Range on a clear day; Bill D: 503-260-6712. Capitol Lake (9 a.m.-3 p.m., easy): drive 140 miles round trip; hike 3.5 miles on level path around the lake. John R: 360-431-1122.

Aug. 20: Packwood Lake (8 a.m.-8 p.m., moderate/strenuous); drive 200 miles round trip; hike 10 miles round trip out and back with 600 foot elevation gain through old-growth forest in the Goat Rocks Wilderness to mountain lake with views. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

Aug. 26: Dog Mountain (8 a.m.-4 p.m., strenuous); drive 200 miles round trip; hike 6 miles round trip with 2,700 foot elevation gain through an old-growth forest; trails is 80% under canopy and comfortable on a hot day; out and back hike with views of the Columbia River. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

Aug. 27: Milo McIver State Park (8 a.m.-4 p.m., moderate); drive 150 miles round trip; hike a 6-mile loop with 350 foot elevation gain through large trees and meadows with views of the Clackamas River. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Aug. 31: Salmon Creek (9 a.m.-3 p.m., easy): drive 100 miles round trip; hike a 5.5 mile loop. Barbara: 360-431-1131.

— The Daily News