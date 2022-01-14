Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

Because of the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, all activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike and hiking groups may be limited at the discretion of the hike leader. Prospective hikers are asked to always be safe, protect themselves and be considerate of others during the pandemic.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Jan. 22: Trillium Lake Sno-Park (snowshoe/cross country, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.); drive 196 miles round trip, snowshoe or cross country ski 4.5 mostly flat miles on ground trail around scenic Trillium Lake. Drivers need Sno-Park pass. Bruce: 360-425-0256; Dory N.: 213-820-1014.

Jan. 26: Fort to Sea/Sea to Fort “Key Pass” Hike (moderate, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.); drive 114 miles round trip to Fort Clatsop near Astoria; hike 6.5 miles one way 9total hike distance) with 900 foot elevation gain. Parking pass required. Maximum eight participants; all participants must be vaccinated. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

Feb. 2: Pacific Way Dike Trail (easy, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.); drive 5 miles round trip; hike 4-5 miles out and back on flat gravel trail. Art M.: 360-270-9991.

Feb. 5: Elk Rock (easy/moderate/snowshoe, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 100 miles round trip, out and back snowshoe 5 miles with 1,000 foot elevation gain to high point on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. This is a good outing for all snowshoeing abilities. George: 360-430-4157.

Feb. 9: Kelso Dike (easy, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.); drive 7 miles round trip; walk 3-plus miles on path. Barbara R.: 360-431-1131.

Feb. 12: Hummocks/Boundary Trail (easy/moderate/snowshoe, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 120 miles round trip; snowshoe 5 miles with 800 foot elevation gain. Nice way to try snowshoeing. Maximum eight participants; all participants must be vaccinated. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

Feb. 19: Orchard Park/Orenco Woods (moderate, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 93 miles round trip to Rock Creek trailhead; hike 5 miles total with 100 foot elevation gain on bike path and walking paths through riparian habitat. Visit stickwork statues and Old McDonald House. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Feb. 22: Portland Forest Park 4T Hike (moderate, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.); drive 12 miles round trip to the Portland Zoo; hike 5 miles with 1,100 foot elevation gain in Portland’s Forest Park and downtown urban area. Hike a trail and ride a tram, trolley and train back to the starting point at the Portland Zoo. Maximum eight participants; all participants must be vaccinated. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

— The Daily News

