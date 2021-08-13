Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

As COVID restrictions ease, club members ask that people use caution. All activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike. At this time, it is club policy to allow vaccinated members/guests to carpool. Unvaccinated members/guests should drive their own vehicles to the trailhead. Hikers and prospective hikers are asked to stay home if they are sick or if they have been in contact with someone who is sick.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Return times are approximate.

Aug. 14: Elk Meadows (moderate); 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; drive 240 miles round trip; hike 6-pls miles with a 1,100 foot elevation gain on Trail No. 645 to an alpine meadow with views on the eastern side of Mount Hood; lunch in the meadow; America the Beautiful or Northwest Forest Pass required for each vehicle. Dory N. 213-820-1014 or Bruce M.: 360-425-0256.