Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public
The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, all hikes will take place only if the hike leader feels it is safe to do so on that date and all hiking groups may be limited in number at the discretion of the hike leader. Prospective hikers should call the hike leader for details or instructions. In addition, hikers should be safe, protect themselves and be considerate of others during the pandemic.

Oct. 16: Lemei Rock (moderate/strenuous); 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; drive 210 miles round trip; hike 10 miles with a 2,300 foot elevation gain through Indian Heaven’s meadows and lakes. Pat: 360-225-7232.

Oct. 20: La Center Heritage Loop (easy/moderate); 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; drive 52 miles round trip; hike a 4-mile loop including Heritage and Breeze Creek trails. Included is a 1/2 mile side trip along the East Fork Lewis River for a chance to observe avian wildlife. Bruce M.: 360-425-0256.

