Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

Hiking club logo

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

Because of the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, all activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike and hiking groups may be limited at the discretion of the hike leader. Prospective hikers are asked to always be safe, protect themselves and be considerate of others during the pandemic.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Jan. 5: Lake Sacajawea (easy, 9 a.m.-noon); walk around the whole lake (3-plus miles) or walk around half the lake (1-plus miles). Art M.: 360-270-9991.

Jan. 8: Coldwater Ridge (moderate/snowshoe, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.): drive 12 miles round trip, snowshoe 7 miles with 1,000 foot elevation gain on an out-and-back trek; open terrain and untracked snow. George: 360-430-4157.

Jan. 12: Lucia/Moulton Falls (easy, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 100 miles round trip, hike 4 to 6 miles on level path with views of river and waterfalls. John R.: 360-431-1122.

Jan. 22: Trillium Lake Sno-Park (snowshoe/cross country, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.); drive 196 miles round trip, snowshoe or cross country ski 4.5 mostly flat miles on ground trail around scenic Trillium Lake. Drivers need Sno-Park pass. Bruce: 360-425-0256; Dory N.: 213-820-1014.

Jan. 26: Fort to Sea/Sea to Fort “Key Pass” Hike (moderate, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.); drive 114 miles round trip to Fort Clatsop near Astoria; hike 6.5 miles one way 9total hike distance) with 900 foot elevation gain. Parking pass required. Maximum eight participants; all participants must be vaccinated. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

— The Daily News

