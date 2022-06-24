 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

  • 0
Hiking club logo

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

June 30: Silver Star Mountain (strenuous); drive 140 miles round trip; hike 8 miles with 1,980 foot elevation gain to Silver Star Mountain Southwest Washington via Klochman’s Ridge and Ed’s Trail. Out and back hike with views of Mount Adams, Mount Hood, Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier from the 4,390-foot summit.

— The Daily News

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘A good day for Europe’: EU grants Ukraine candidate status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News