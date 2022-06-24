Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

June 30: Silver Star Mountain (strenuous); drive 140 miles round trip; hike 8 miles with 1,980 foot elevation gain to Silver Star Mountain Southwest Washington via Klochman’s Ridge and Ed’s Trail. Out and back hike with views of Mount Adams, Mount Hood, Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier from the 4,390-foot summit.

— The Daily News

