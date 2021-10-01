 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public
0 comments

Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

{{featured_button_text}}
Hiking club logo

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

As COVID restrictions ease, club members ask that people use caution. All activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike. At this time, it is club policy to allow vaccinated members/guests to carpool. Unvaccinated members/guests should drive their own vehicles to the trailhead. Hikers and prospective hikers are asked to stay home if they are sick or if they have been in contact with someone who is sick.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Return times are approximate.

Oct. 13: Lake Sacajawea (easy): walk around the entire lake 3-plus miles or half the lake 1-plus miles. Art M.: 360-270-9991.

— The Daily News

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than $70 billion in economic impact expected from 2021 wildfire season

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News