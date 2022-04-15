Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

April 20: Tarbell Trail (9 a.m.-3 p.m., easy); drive 100 miles round trip through Dole Valley to Rock Creek Campground; hike on Tarbell Trail with little elevation gain to Mount St. Helens Hiking Club picnic table viewpoint (4 miles round trip). Bruce: 360-425-0256.

April 27: Priest Park, Olympia (easy, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 144 miles round trip, hike a 4- to 5-mile loop with a 125 elevation gain to forested area with views of Budd Inlet. Depending on tide, might be able to walk down to the beach. Art M.: 360-270-9991.

April 30: South Coldwater Trail (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 125 miles round trip, hike 6 miles with a 1,300 foot elevation gain out and back overlooking Coldwater Lake up to Ridge Camp past abandoned logging equipment from the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

May 4: Cape Horn (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 7 miles round trip with 1,600 foot elevation gain to the top of a Columbia River “landmark.” This is an out and back hike with views of the Columbia Gorge. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

May 7: Tracy Hill Loop (moderate, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.); drive 200 miles round trip, hike a 6-mile loop in the eastern Gorge with an 1,800 foot elevation gain. Wildflowers should be at their prime. George W.: 360-430-4157.

May 11: Hidden Falls (strenuous, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 11.5 miles with 900 foot elevation gain from the Tarbell picnic area to the falls on Coyote Creek on the Tarbell Trail. This is mostly an out and back hike in canopy with views of Mount St. Helens and Silver Star Mountain. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

May 12: Adopt a Highway Cleanup (easy, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.); clean up a 2-mile stretch of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. Wear sturdy shoes and gloves; safety vests and picker poles provided. Rebecca Hompe: 360-212-2195 or Wes Hompe: 320-979-6892.

May 18: Millersylvania Park (easy, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 100 miles round trip, hike 4-plus miles around perimeter trail with little elevation gain. A Discover Pass is needed for each vehicle. John R.: 360-431-1122.

May 26: Eagle Creek (strenuous, 8 a.m.-6 p..); drive 160 miles round trip, hike 12 miles round trip with 900 foot elevation gain to Cross Over Falls, up and above to Tunnel Falls. Out and back high is through old growth forest and a canyon with multiple waterfalls. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

May 28: Milo McIver State Park (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 5.7 miles with 350 foot elevation gain among large trees and views of the Clackamas River. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

— The Daily News

