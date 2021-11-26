Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.
Because of the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, all activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike and hiking groups may be limited at the discretion of the hike leader. Prospective hikers are asked to always be safe, protect themselves and be considerate of others during the pandemic.
For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Return times are approximate.
Dec. 1: Lake Sacajawea (easy); walk around the whole lake (3-plus miles) or walk around half the lake (1-plus miles). Dory N.: 213-820-1014.
Dec. 4: Forest Park (moderate); drive 92 miles round trip, hike a 7.7-mile loop with a 500-foot elevation gain through mossy big-leaf maples in Portland's "urban wilderness." Bruce: 360-425-0256.
