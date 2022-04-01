Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

April 2: Tarbell Trail (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 6.5 miles with 1,200 foot elevation gain from the Rock Creek Hose Camp to the Tarbell picnic area. This is an out and back hike with views of Mount St. Helens, Silver Star, Pyramid and Sturgeon rocks. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

April 6: Kings Mountain (strenuous, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 160 miles round trip, hike 5.5 miles round trip at 2,800-foot elevation gain to high point with very little view (except Oregon Coast trees). Out and back is a good workout. Bill D.: 503-260-2172.

April 9: Hummocks Trail Maintenance (easy, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 120 miles round trip, hike a 3-mile loop with a 300 foot elevation gain. Will clean up brush from group’s adopted trail maintenance commitment to the Forest Service. Bring pruning shears. George W.: 360-430-4157.

April 13: Steigerweld/Lewis and Clark Trail, Washougal (easy, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 120 miles round trip, hike 3 to 5 miles round trip on a level path along the Columbia River. Barbara R.: 360-431-1131.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.