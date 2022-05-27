Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

May 28: Milo McIver State Park (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 5.7 miles with 350 foot elevation gain among large trees and views of the Clackamas River. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

June 1: Fort Vancouver Discovery Trail (easy, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.); drive 80 miles round trip, hike 5 miles round trip on paved path for an urban walk along the Columbia River. Also will walk to the Grant St. Pier on the Lewis and Clark Discovery Trail. Art: 360-270-9991.

June 4: Sturgeon Rock (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 6.5 miles with 1,200 foot elevation gain. Out and back hike to top of Sturgeon Rock via Grouse Vista with views of Silver Star Mountain and Mount St. Helens.

— The Daily News

