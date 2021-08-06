 Skip to main content
Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public
The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

As COVID restrictions ease, club members ask that people use caution. All activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike. At this time, it is club policy to allow vaccinated members/guests to carpool. Unvaccinated members/guests should drive their own vehicles to the trailhead. Hikers and prospective hikers are asked to stay home if they are sick or if they have been in contact with someone who is sick.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Return times are approximate.

Aug. 11: Tualatin Hills Nature Trail Park (easy); 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; drive 110 miles round trip; hike though a scenic wildlife preserve on a 4.5 mile loop with a 50-foot elevation gain. Bruce M.: 360-425-0256.

Aug. 14: Elk Meadows (moderate); 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; drive 240 miles round trip; hike 6-pls miles with a 1,100 foot elevation gain on Trail No. 645 to an alpine meadow with views on the eastern side of Mount Hood; lunch in the meadow; America the Beautiful or Northwest Forest Pass required for each vehicle. Dory N. 213-820-1014 or Bruce M.: 360-425-0256.

Aug. 18: Kalama Waterfront Park (easy); 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; drive 20 miles round trip; walk from First Street in Kalama to the Waterfront Park an back; walk 3-plus miles p and back on flat paved trail along the Columbia River. Art M.: 360-270-9991.

Aug. 21: Squirrel Bridge Walk (easy); 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; walk 4-plus miles and visit eight squirrel bridges with a short talk about each bridge. This day also is Squirrel Fest 2021. John: 360-431-1122.

Aug. 28: McNeil Point (moderate/strenuous); 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; drive 190 miles round trip; hike 10 miles with a 2,000 foot elevation gain; hike is out and back so more modest distance and elevations are options to enjoy. Pat: 360-225-7232.

— The Daily News

