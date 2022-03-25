Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public (

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

March 30: Kalama Waterfront (easy, 9 a.m.-noon); drive 20 miles round trip, walk through town and over to the

waterfront for 3-plus miles round

trip on level path along the Columbia River.

April 2: Tarbell Trail (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 6.5 miles with 1,200 foot elevation gain from the Rock Creek Hose Camp to the Tarbell picnic area. This is an out and back hike with views of Mount St. Helens, Silver Star, Pyramid and Sturgeon rocks. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.