Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

Because of the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, all activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike and hiking groups may be limited at the discretion of the hike leader. Prospective hikers are asked to always be safe, protect themselves and be considerate of others during the pandemic.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Dec. 18: Winter Solstice Lantern Walk at Lake Sacajawea (easy, 7-10 p.m.); walk 3-plus miles around the whole lake or 1-plus miles around half the lake. First mile will include stops at the community group tables stationed at each solar system marker for the Friends of Galileo Astronomy Club’s longest night of the year event. Janis N.: 360-560-1334.

Dec. 22: Seaquest State Park (moderate, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.); drive 36 miles round trip to Silver Lake; hike 1 mile boardwalk with views of Mount St. Helens and then 3 miles of trails with 200 foot elevation gain through a large Douglas Fir forest. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

