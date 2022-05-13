Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

May 18: Millersylvania Park (easy, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 100 miles round trip, hike 4-plus miles around perimeter trail with little elevation gain. A Discover Pass is needed for each vehicle. John R.: 360-431-1122.

May 26: Eagle Creek (strenuous, 8 a.m.-6 p..); drive 160 miles round trip, hike 12 miles round trip with 900 foot elevation gain to Cross Over Falls, up and above to Tunnel Falls. Out and back high is through old growth forest and a canyon with multiple waterfalls. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

May 28: Milo McIver State Park (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 5.7 miles with 350 foot elevation gain among large trees and views of the Clackamas River. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

— The Daily News

