Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

May 26: Eagle Creek (strenuous, 8 a.m.-6 p..); drive 160 miles round trip, hike 12 miles round trip with 900 foot elevation gain to Cross Over Falls, up and above to Tunnel Falls. Out and back high is through old growth forest and a canyon with multiple waterfalls. Bill D.: 503-260-6712.

May 28: Milo McIver State Park (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 5.7 miles with 350 foot elevation gain among large trees and views of the Clackamas River. Bruce: 360-425-0256.

June 1: Fort Vancouver Discovery Trail (easy, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.); drive 80 miles round trip, hike 5 miles round trip on paved path for an urban walk along the Columbia River. Also will walk to the Grant St. Pier on the Lewis and Clark Discovery Trail. Art: 360-270-9991.

June 4: Sturgeon Rock (moderate, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip, hike 6.5 miles with 1,200 foot elevation gain. Out and back hike to top of Sturgeon Rock via Grouse Vista with views of Silver Star Mountain and Mount St. Helens.

June 7: Ridgefield NWR (easy, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.); drive 68 miles round trip, hike 3.5 mile loop with little elevation gain from Oaks to Wetlands. At times coyotes, sandhill cranes, beavers and other wildlife can be seen; also a good trail for bird watching. A fee is required or have a Senior Pass. Joe H.: 360-430-8447.

June 11: Hardy Ridge (moderate to strenuous, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.); drive 150 miles round trip for an 8-mile loop Lollipop hike in the western Gorge with a 2,200 foot elevation gain. Wildflowers should be at their prime. George W.: 360430-4157.

— The Daily News

