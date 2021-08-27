Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public (copy)

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.
As COVID restrictions ease, club members ask that people use caution. All activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike. At this time, it is club policy to allow vaccinated members/guests to carpool. Unvaccinated members/guests should drive their own vehicles to the trailhead. Hikers and prospective hikers are asked to stay home if they are sick or if they have been in contact with someone who is sick.
For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hiked. Return times are approximate.
Aug. 21: Squirrel Bridge Walk (easy); 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; walk 4-plus miles and visit eight squirrel bridges with a short talk about each bridge. This day also is Squirrel Fest 2021. John: 360-431-1122.
Aug. 28: McNeil Point (moderate/strenuous); 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; drive 190 miles round trip; hike 10 miles with a 2,000 foot elevation gain; hike is out and back so more modest distance and elevations are options to enjoy. Pat: 360-225-7232.
Sept. 8: Lewis and Clark State Park (easy/moderate): drive 110 miles round trip, hike 4 miles with 150 foot elevation gain through ancient old-growth forest. Bruce J.: 360-425-0256.