Mount St. Helens Hiking Club hikes open to the public (copy)

As COVID restrictions ease, club members ask that people use caution. All activities will take place only if the leader feels it is safe to do so on the date of the hike. At this time, it is club policy to allow vaccinated members/guests to carpool. Unvaccinated members/guests should drive their own vehicles to the trailhead. Hikers and prospective hikers are asked to stay home if they are sick or if they have been in contact with someone who is sick.