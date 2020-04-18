Mount St. Helens ecologist looks back on 40-year 'love affair' with volcano

When he reached the wildlife camera — a square metal box with a small lens in the center — Crisafulli pulled out glass bottles of a scenting lotion called “Gusto” consisting of ground up weasel and skunk musk glands. The scent is “irresistible” to almost anything, Crisafulli said. Bears especially love the mixture and will rub every part of their body in it.

To humans, however, it is less pleasant.

“You never get used to the smell. It’s horrid, acrid. It burns your nose; overwhelmingly strong and not pleasant,” Crisafulli said.

He applied the Gusto with a stick to a tree across from the camera so any wildlife that stopped by would be caught on video. He’s been monitoring life like this for years.

“The fundamental question is if there is a big disturbance and life is wiped clean, how does it reassert itself?” he said.

He says the “last great epiphany” in ecological research at the mountain is that few species were lost within the landscape. Everything within the blast zone died, but their species weren’t completely wiped out.

“Where all life is removed, it comes back slowly and unpredictably,” he said.