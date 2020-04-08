Mount St. Helens ecological research could help conserve, restore nature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This is the third entry in our ongoing series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980. Stories appear in a collection on TDN.com as they appear in print and online.

The sounds of gusting winds, chirping birds and gurgling streams surrounded John Bishop as he and two students hiked to a cluster of willow trees near the south shore of Spirit Lake on a hot day last July.

But to hear the high-pitched squeak made by the subject of his decades-long study, the Washington State University Vancouver biologist had to hold one of the small, black and white beetles up to his ear.

The weevils, which burrow inside the willow trees, likely kicked back development of the trees on the Pumice Plain, Bishop said. However, he said he’s trying to learn if their “frass,” or poop, enriches the soil. It’s a classic ecosystem study, a look at how nature stitches together — and sometimes unravels — a new web of life.

“At times I may seem obsessed with insects, but I think it’s illustrating bigger principles,” Bishop said.