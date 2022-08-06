Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival at Toledo park Aug 12-14

Five bands have been signed by the Washington Bluegrass Association to perform at the group’s annual Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival set for Aug. 12-14 at the Kemp Olson Memorial Park in Toledo.

The festival normally takes place at Toledo High School, but because of ongoing construction to replace the high school, the venue was moved last year.

The park is adjacent to Toledo Elementary School. It has a covered kitchen, barbecue pit, tent camping, 12 RV sites with power and water hookups, wifi access and a restroom/shower area with a coin-operated shower.

Bands performing at the festival include Portland’s Whiskey Deaf featuring fiddler Annie Staninec; the Central Valley Boys, a California group that previously has played in Toledo; the Kentucky Sky ensemble from Idaho; the Seattle-based Powel Mountain Band; and Dave Baker with HeartWood

The festival includes a free open mic from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 13; workshops starting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14, band scrambles starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 and a gospel concert at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

The cost for a weekend event pass is $35, for Friday only is $25, for all day Saturday is $25 and for after 4 p.m. Saturday is $20.

The fee for dry camping for three nights Aug. 12-14, is $25. The fee for limited power and water hookups for Aug. 12-14 is $60.

Campers will not be allowed in before 9 a.m. Aug. 12. Pets must be on a leach at all times and are allowed only in the back of the audience area.

Cash and checks will be accepted. There is no setup for credit/debit cards.

For details about the festival, call General Cothren at 360-785-3478, email him at generalcothren@gmail.com or visit WashingtonBluegrassAssociation.org.