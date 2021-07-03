Mount St. Helens audio tour launched by Cowlitz County Historical Museum

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Govednik said getting the timing right required a lot of drives up and down the mountain, but “we feel like we got it dialed in.”

The download is available at cowlitzcountyhistory.org, and the CDs are currently available at the museum and Mount St. Helen’s Visitor Center at Seaquest State Park. Other locations will be added next week to include the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in Kelso, local hotels and, once re-opened, the Castle Rock Visitor Information Center, Govednik said.

If using a phone, he said it’s important to download the tracks before you leave, because there is limited cellular service on the mountain. Each CD also has a QR code on the jacket that can be scanned to download the tour.

“We wanted it to be available for free,” Govednik said. “We want to use it to encourage tourism and bring awareness about Cowlitz County and the impact of Mount St. Helens particularly.”

Production of the audio tour and the CDs were funded by a county lodging tax grant and the museum, Govednik said. He applied for the grant after seeing the potential for a driving tour experience.