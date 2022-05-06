Mount Solo Road, near Roy Morse Park, to close Monday through June 3

The 5700 block of Mount Solo Road in Longview is scheduled to be closed for about a month to reconstruct and pave the road.
The city of Longview reports crews are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. Monday to 5:30 p.m. June 3, just west of Roy Morse Park, on the block that runs from Reg Smith Drive to Ocean Beach Highway. People still will be able to access the park entrance and Branch Creek Drive.
Officials advise drivers to access Mount Solo Road from State Route 432.
