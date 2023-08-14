KALAMA — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital Friday after going into an embankment in Kalama.

The incident occurred on South Cloverdale Road near Martin's Bluff in Kalama when the rider left the roadway and landed down a 20-foot embankment, according to a Facebook post by Cowlitz County Fire District 5.

First responders determined the motorcyclist's injuries needed immediate medical attention, and a LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene. Personnel assisted in bringing the motorcyclist back onto the roadway.

The road was temporarily closed to allow the helicopter to land.