Motorcycle versus truck crash sends man to PeaceHealth Southwest Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a serious motorcycle crash on Ocean Beach Highway, a 20-year-old man was flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

The 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway closed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to allow the life flight to land, according to police.

Witnesses said around 1:20 p.m. a blue pickup truck was turning left into the Nipp's Burgers parking lot heading east when a performance motorcycle came zooming by and drove directly into the driver's side rear door.

A Longview police press release said the injured rider was located in the Sizzler parking lot, approximately 40’ from his crashed motorcycle, with "serious traumatic injuries."

The identities of the involved parties have not been released, nor specific injuries. Ocean Beach Highway reopened around 2 p.m., the press release said.

Detective Sgt. Chris Blanchard said it was too early to say anything certainly, but speed was likely a factor and alcohol was likely not a factor. Longview Police and the Washington State Police are conducting an accident investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 23 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.