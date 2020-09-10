 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcycle versus truck crash sends man to PeaceHealth Southwest Thursday
1 comment
breaking

Motorcycle versus truck crash sends man to PeaceHealth Southwest Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

After a serious motorcycle crash on Ocean Beach Highway, a 20-year-old man was flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

The 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway closed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to allow the life flight to land, according to police. 

Witnesses said around 1:20 p.m. a blue pickup truck was turning left into the Nipp's Burgers parking lot heading east when a performance motorcycle came zooming by and drove directly into the driver's side rear door.

A Longview police press release said the injured rider was located in the Sizzler parking lot, approximately 40’ from his crashed motorcycle, with "serious traumatic injuries."

The identities of the involved parties have not been released, nor specific injuries. Ocean Beach Highway reopened around 2 p.m., the press release said. 

Detective Sgt. Chris Blanchard said it was too early to say anything certainly, but speed was likely a factor and alcohol was likely not a factor. Longview Police and the Washington State Police are conducting an accident investigation. 

1 comment
0
0
2
23
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News