Most students choose in-person when offered, about 18% choose fully remote

The DOH will release another report about outbreaks in schools at the end of February that will include data from Aug. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021.

“Our goal is to help schools protect the health of their staff and students, the families they go home to and the broader community,” said Fehrenbach in a press release.

Local numbers

The report also showed the weeks of Oct. 25 to Nov. 15 had the most approximate outbreak start dates, and the weeks of Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 had the most cases associated with outbreaks, by week of approximate illness onset date.

Local schools are not uniform in report case data, but Longview and Castle Rock use dashboards to report all cases connected to students and staff, while Kelso uses a dashboard to report school-based transmission only.

Since the beginning of the school year, there has been one recorded case of school-based transmission in Kelso, of a high school student.

Castle Rock has recorded 28 total cases, with the majority of them students. Since the start of the year, 23 students have tested positive along with five staff members.