Mortensen leads over Finn in Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner race

In the race for Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner, incumbent Arne Mortensen was fighting off a challenge from Woodland Mayor Will Finn, according to Tuesday's unofficial results. About 15% of the ballots remained to be counted.

In an 8 p.m. report Tuesday, Mortensen had captured 50.13% of the vote to Finn's 47.83%. That's 21,951 votes for Mortensen and 20,944 for Finn.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county estimated 9,200 ballots remained to be processed, according to the Secretary of State's website.

Mortensen, a Libertarian-leaning Kalama Republican, was often a controversial figure on the three-person board for his focus on individual rights and small-government ideology. As when he first ran for commissioner in 2016, Mortensen, 72, centered his campaign on adhering to principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency.

During his first term as commissioner, Mortensen said he made some progress changing attitudes within the county around spending and improving transparency.

Self-described right-leaning centrist Finn, 42, said he ran to fix what he considered the county’s lack of cooperation with the cities and other entities. Finn, a Washington State Patrol public information officer, focused the need to improve relationships between the commissioners and cities, staff and the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.