Mortensen beats Finn in Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner race
Mortensen beats Finn in Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner race

In the race for Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner, incumbent Arne Mortensen secured his lead over Woodland Mayor Will Finn, according to Thursday's unofficial results. 

As of Thursday evening, Mortensen had captured 51% of the vote to Finn's 47.2%. That's 26,810 votes for Mortensen and 24,793 for Finn. 

The county estimated 500 ballots remained to be processed, according to the Secretary of State's website, not enough for Finn to make up the gap. 

Mortensen, a Libertarian-leaning Kalama Republican, was often a controversial figure on the three-person board for his focus on individual rights and small-government ideology. As when he first ran for commissioner in 2016, Mortensen, 72, centered his campaign on adhering to principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency.

During his first term as commissioner, Mortensen said he made some progress changing attitudes within the county around spending and improving transparency. 

Self-described right-leaning centrist Finn, 42, said he ran to fix what he considered the county’s lack of cooperation with the cities and other entities. Finn, a Washington State Patrol public information officer, focused the need to improve relationships between the commissioners and cities, staff and the community.

+1 
Arne Mortensen

Mortensen
+1 
Will Finn

Finn

 McKenna Morin
