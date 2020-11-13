 Skip to main content
Morning weather causes multiple power outages in Cowlitz County
Morning weather causes multiple power outages in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz PUD
Courtney Talak

Breezy and rainy weather Monday morning caused power outages in multiple Cowlitz County neighborhoods. 

More than 3,800 Cowlitz PUD customers were affected, including about 1,500 people with an active power outage as of 9:30 a.m., according to the Cowlitz PUD outage map. Active outages were reported in the Toutle area, in Castle Rock, along Pleasant Hill Road between Longview and Castle Rock and along Kalama River Road. 

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as our crews work to restore you power," the PUD posted on Facebook around 5:30 a.m.

Most of the outages were caused by vegetation, such as tree branches falling on power lines. The PUD estimated that power would be restored to Longview residents around 10 a.m. and to residents in Toutle and Kalama around noon, according to the outage map. 

