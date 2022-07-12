 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

More than a century-old church in Toledo seeks donations to fix stained glass windows

  • 0
Music room window

Diane shows Suzanne Brown the hidden stained glass window in the music room of the Toledo Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 9, in Toledo. 

 Katelyn Metzger

TOLEDO — Just a couple of months ago, the Toledo Presbyterian Church congregation learned their beloved stained glass windows needed repairing. The windows are made with a sand grout that has worn away over the years along with the occasional chip or broken glass. 

The window renovation will cost an estimated $75,000 and the church is asking for donations from the community to avoid taking out a loan. 

Stained glass window tour

Outreach coordinator Diane Bassett shows off a stained glass window in the sanctuary of the Toledo Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 9, in Toledo. The church offered tours to see the stained glass windows from inside the church during Toledo's Cheese Days festival.

There are 22 windows. Each window is dedicated to a person or couple that have attended the church throughout the years. 

While the church was formed in 1889, the current building was finished in 1957. 

The restoration process will include adding a silver tracking with acrylic over the window on the outside to protect it from weather, rocks and stray baseballs.

Church member Diane Bassett Geister said that the thick, almost 3D glass has "a wonderful richness worth preserving." 

People are also reading…

The windows are known by local brides who are eager to hold their weddings in a beautiful setting, said Geister.

She also said when anyone walks through the church door, they are made to feel welcome. 

Seen through the glass

People can be seen through a stained glass window at the Toledo Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 9, in Toledo. 
Stained glass stories

A stained glass window depicting Christ's birth at the Toledo Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 9, in Toledo. 

"We really hope that the community can come support our project," said Geister.

A restoration company based out of Minnesota, Associated Crafts and Willet Houser, has been contracted to start the process in the fall. 

Geister said that it's been hard to get someone out to Toledo to restore the windows because the small town doesn't have a hotel. 

It's also been hard to get a a new pastor to the 133 year-old church as well. 

After the church's last fulltime pastor retired shortly after the pandemic, and going through many interim pastors, the congregation finally has a new pastor, who is originally from Chehalis.

Pastor Tony Reynolds started preaching at Toledo Presbyterian in January.  

Sunlight

Sunlight shines through stained glass windows onto the balcony floor at the Toledo Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 9, in Toledo. 
Stained glass tour break

Two women chat while taking a break during a stained glass window tour at the Toledo Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 9, in Toledo. 

Geister states that attendance numbers are rising not only because of the return of normalcy after the pandemic hit, but because of the new pastor's preaching. She said that he does a great job of teaching and making you think. 

How to donate

In-person: Drop your donation off at the donation box inside the church by the back door.

Mail: Mail a check to Toledo Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 396, Toledo, WA 98591.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Online poll gives the La Palma island volcano a new name

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News