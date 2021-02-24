More than 500 people get COVID-19 vaccine at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds Wednesday

Longview resident Muriel Hash-Shaw, with help from her family, searched for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for more than a month before she received the shot Wednesday morning.
“(It’s) a relief,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this.”
Safeway pharmacists administered more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview. The county health department and Safeway partnered to open the appointment-only vaccine site Wednesday and Thursday to give about 1,100 Pfizer shots.
Safeway expects to receive enough doses to open the site again next week, but the county needs to confirm that it will have enough resources to operate it before making an announcement, said Stefanie Donahue, county health department communications manager.
The county worked with Safeway to open the site to make COVID-19 vaccine easier to access in Cowlitz County, Donahue said.
Everyone who receives their first dose at the fairgrounds this week will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the site exactly three weeks later.
Although it’s in the same location, the drive-thru vaccine site is set up slightly differently than the drive-thru testing the county held in December and January, Donahue said. Since the vaccines are by appointment only, there are no long lines of vehicles, as with the testing.
Patients entered the fairgrounds, staff and volunteers verified their appointments and gathered consent forms. Those without vehicles could also walk-in for their appointment. Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be turned away, Donahue said.
Cars parked in four lanes under a tent where Safeway pharmacists administered the vaccine.
Patients then parked in a lot for 15 or 30 minutes for observation by a paramedic, EMT and physician. The CDC recommends those with a history of an immediate allergic reaction to a vaccine or injectable therapy or with history of anaphylaxis be observed for 30 minutes and everyone else for 15 minutes.
Sue Abell, a retired Child and Adolescent Clinic pediatrician, volunteered to observe patients after their vaccines. Abell said Wednesday the clinic was running smoothly.
“So many people tried so hard to get appointments elsewhere,” she said. “Everyone I talked to is delighted to get an appointment and relieved.”
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties have been working with an incident management team to plan mobile and mass vaccination clinics in the region.
Earlier this month, the state turned down Cowlitz County’s request for 1,000 doses to open a vaccination site because of limited supply.
More than 100 stores in Safeway’s Oregon and Southwest Washington District had been receiving 100 doses of Moderna vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, said Stephen Certo, director of pharmacy operations for the district. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted the company about an opportunity to order Pfizer vaccine specifically for mass vaccination sites, and Safeway was allocated enough doses to hold the Longview clinic, he said.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of it,” Certo said. “For me, being able to help the communities is what it’s all about.”
In the next few weeks, Safeway hopes to receive a consistent number of doses for each week, which will make it easier to plan in advance, Certo said.
The Cowlitz County Fairgrounds site could administer about 700 vaccines per day if it had enough staffing and supply, Donahue said. About 580 vaccines will be administered on Wednesday and Thursday, she said.
Pfizer and Moderna executives told Congress Tuesday to expect a big jump in doses over the next month from the 80 million delivered so far, the Washington Post reported. The companies would need to deliver an average 28 million doses per week to meet their goal of 220 million shots by the end of March, according to the Post.
As of Monday, more than 1.4 million vaccine doses have been given in Washington, according to the state Department of Health.
Cowlitz County providers have administered nearly 14,990 doses as of Monday. About 8,660 county residents have received their first dose and about 3,570 have gotten both doses, according to the state.
Vaccine allocations from the state to providers in the county have been varied and limited from week to week.
Certo said as vaccine supply increases, providers should be able to schedule appointments further in advance and help ease frustration.
This week’s appointments at the fairgrounds filled up in about 45 minutes when they opened on Tuesday.
Castle Rock resident Nancy Chennault said after searching for a vaccine appointment for almost two months, she and her husband snagged spots at the fairgrounds site by being at the ready when they opened up.
“We were some of the fortunate ones,” she said.
Chennault, 71, said she searched for an appointment at the Clark County Fairgrounds site, at Safeways in Cowlitz and Clark counties and in the Puget Sound area where she has family.
The process was often difficult to navigate, and Chennault said having “supportive young people who are quite internet savvy to guide you” is ??
“Just stay after it. When you’re old enough when know you need to get one, you want that assurance if you’re able to get it.”
Chennault encouraged others looking for vaccine appointments to keep trying and check all the sites they can.
“When people say, ‘Have you tried this?’ Just go for it, you never know,” she said. “Sometimes you feel like you want to give up and not do it and wait for your provider to come through with a call but it’s not going to happen so you might as well keep looking.”