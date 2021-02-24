More than 500 people get COVID-19 vaccine at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds Wednesday

This week’s appointments at the fairgrounds filled up in about 45 minutes when they opened on Tuesday.

Castle Rock resident Nancy Chennault said after searching for a vaccine appointment for almost two months, she and her husband snagged spots at the fairgrounds site by being at the ready when they opened up.

“We were some of the fortunate ones,” she said.

Chennault, 71, said she searched for an appointment at the Clark County Fairgrounds site, at Safeways in Cowlitz and Clark counties and in the Puget Sound area where she has family.

The process was often difficult to navigate, and Chennault said having “supportive young people who are quite internet savvy to guide you” is ??

“Just stay after it. When you’re old enough when know you need to get one, you want that assurance if you’re able to get it.”

Chennault encouraged others looking for vaccine appointments to keep trying and check all the sites they can.

“When people say, ‘Have you tried this?’ Just go for it, you never know,” she said. “Sometimes you feel like you want to give up and not do it and wait for your provider to come through with a call but it’s not going to happen so you might as well keep looking.”

