Dozens of local businesses across Cowlitz County were given state grants to regain their footing after years of a global pandemic that delivered harsh economic blows to small stores and restaurants.

The grants went to 36 shops, restaurants, boutiques and theaters across Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Kalama and Woodland.

Distributed by the state Department of Commerce, the fifth round of the Working Washington Grants reached 3,787 businesses across all 39 state counties. The total relief amounted to $70 million across the state, with each grant ranging from $500 to $75,000, according to a news release from the department.

Lindsey Cope, vice president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said the CEDC helped applicants through the process of securing more relief funding.

In the years since the COVID-19 shutdowns starting in March 2020, she said, the mix of health safety guidelines, cost inflation, supply chain disruptions and fluxes in utility costs mean many "mom-and-pop" stores have faced a painstakingly slow recovery.

"It was really fortuitous that the state Legislature and the Department of Commerce have recognized that this has been an ongoing issue for businesses,” Cope said.

The department published a full map of where the grants were distributed that can be viewed on https://bit.ly/3ZgMvhB. The specific amounts given to each business was not publicly available.

Summerland Enterprises, Inc. on Vandercook Way in Longview also got a grant under the Convention Center Grant Program, according to a news release from the Department of Commerce. Summerland was one of 37 businesses across the state to receive the Convention Center grant that gave between $5,505 to $400,00 for each recipient.

The 21 businesses in Longview to get a Working Washington Grant included a variety of for- and nonprofit companies, from cleaning services and spas to restaurants and clothing shops.

The Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts on Vandercook Way and the YMCA of Southwest Washington on 15th Avenue were among Longview recipients.

Across larger Cowlitz County

Seven businesses in Kelso ranging from restaurants to boutiques also benefited from the state grants.

Among the Kelso recipients included KLOG/KUKN Washington Interstate Broadcasting, Yan's Chinese Restaurant on Long Avenue and five others.

In Woodland, three businesses got a slice of the pie: Brock's Bar and Grill on Davidson Avenue, Dollars and Good Sense on Brimstone Road, and Love Street Playhouse on Loves Avenue.

One Kalama business — Casual Fridays Apparel, an embroidery and screen-printing shop located on First Street in Kalama — also got a grant for this round. Owner Rose Scattergood said the relief funding is "a big sigh of relief."

"I wasn’t really in danger of closing my doors, but getting that grant allowed me to work with less stress and hire a couple of employees and expand the way I’ve been planning to and the way I’ve wanted to," Scattergood said.

HEVIN, a veterans service nonprofit in Castle Rock, was one of two businesses in the northern Cowlitz County town to get some of the funds this round. Peper's 49er Restaurant on Walsh Avenue in Castle Rock also received a portion.

"HEVIN was very thankful to get the $8,000 grant," HEVIN President Rhonda Black said in an email to The Daily News. "We were able to use that money to help veterans in need with emergency rent, rental deposits for veterans to get out of transitional housing and into permanent housing, and for auto repairs, to enable working veterans to drive to their jobs, or drive to their medical and counseling appointments."

In Ariel, an unincorporated community in Cowlitz County, the Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center also saw some state funding. The center works to preserve and display the history of Native Peoples, specifically the Kwakwaka’wakw (Kwakiutl) people.