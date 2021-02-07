More than 200 Longview students are homeless, according to district report

As of Feb. 2, 218 Longview students had no permanent shelter, according to a report to be submitted to the Longview School Board on Monday.

According to board documents, of the 218 homeless students, 35 are considered unaccompanied youth, meaning they have no adult guardian.

Approximately 69% of Longview's homeless students are "doubled up," meaning they live with another family, and about 18% live in a shelter. The remainder live in hotels, cars or are "couch surfing," in homes of friends or relatives according to the report.

There are no district students at this time living in camp grounds or in transitional housing, according to the report.

The Family and Community Resource Center has for two years provided free school supplies, clothing, weekend food support, hygiene items, fresh fruits and vegetables, legal aid, gas cards, financial aid and "much more" to all district families, especially those who are homeless, the report said.

Another report to be presented to the board Monday is on the district's College Bound Scholarship program, which is an early commitment of state financial aid to eligible students who sign up in middle school and fulfill the scholarship pledge.