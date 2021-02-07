More than 200 Longview students are homeless, according to district report

As of Feb. 2, 218 Longview students had no permanent shelter, according to a report to be submitted to the Longview School Board on Monday.
According to board documents, of the 218 homeless students, 35 are considered unaccompanied youth, meaning they have no adult guardian.
Approximately 69% of Longview's homeless students are "doubled up," meaning they live with another family, and about 18% live in a shelter. The remainder live in hotels, cars or are "couch surfing," in homes of friends or relatives according to the report.
There are no district students at this time living in camp grounds or in transitional housing, according to the report.
The Family and Community Resource Center has for two years provided free school supplies, clothing, weekend food support, hygiene items, fresh fruits and vegetables, legal aid, gas cards, financial aid and "much more" to all district families, especially those who are homeless, the report said.
Another report to be presented to the board Monday is on the district's College Bound Scholarship program, which is an early commitment of state financial aid to eligible students who sign up in middle school and fulfill the scholarship pledge.
According to the report, 72% of the class of 2021 signed up, which is the same percentage as the class of 2020 and slightly exceeds the state average of 71%. So far, 67% of the class of 2022 and 2023 have signed the pledge, according to the report.
Eligibility is based on household income, and students must pledge to graduate from a Washington State high school or approved home school program with a cumulative 2.0 GPA or higher, have no felony convictions and apply for financial aid by completing the FAFSA or WAFSA beginning in their senior year.
The scholarship covers up to four years of higher education, within five years of high school graduation.
To attend the 6:30 p.m. meeting on Feb. 8, call 1-253-215-8782 or login to Zoom.us and use meeting ID 981 1156 2550 and password 543506.
In other business, the board will:
- Recognize board Vice President Jennifer Leach for 25 years of service on the board
- Review a new draft of the 2021-22 budget
- Hear a second reading of the use of tobacco, nicotine products and delivery devices policy, which updates language and adds vaping devices
- Hear a second reading of the relations with law enforcement and other government agencies, which updates language and clarifies when district staff might call upon law enforcement, such as in the case of bomb threats, threats of violence, trafficking in prohibited drugs or the large events for crowd control