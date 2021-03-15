 Skip to main content
More than 20 vehicles damaged in North Kelso overnight
Slashed tire

Kelso police are asking for information after receiving reports of more than 20 vehicles with slashed or punctured tires overnight. 

 Courtesy Kelso Police Department

Kelso police are asking for information after receiving reports Monday of more than 20 vehicles damaged in the North Kelso area overnight. 

The area includes Harris Street north to Division Street from the Cowlitz River east to Ross Avenue, according to police. Most vehicles damaged had at least one tire slashed or punctured. 

Police ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious last night to contact the department with any information that may help identify the suspect or suspects by calling 360-423-1270. Those who live in the area and have a security camera are asked to please check the last 12 hours for any suspicious people or activity.

