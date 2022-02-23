 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More than 20 employers scheduled at Thursday job fair in Longview

WorkSource Southwest Washington is hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA of Southwest Washington in Longview. 

The organization reports 21 companies, like Foster Farms, Bud Clary Auto Group and Community Home Health & Hospice, are scheduled to be at the event.

A representative from Total Employment And Management, or TEAM, said the Longview employment firm also will be at the event and will represent employers such as Corsicana Mattress, Willis Enterprises and the Roof Doctor.

WorkSource says sample positions available to apply for will include jobs in automotive and maintenance, office support, manufacturing and customer service. 

The YMCA of Southwest Washington is located at 766 15th Ave., Longview. 

