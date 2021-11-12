More than 1,000 without power near Kalama due to downed tree

A fallen tree has knocked out power to more than 1,000 Cowlitz Public Utility District customers around Kalama.

The power outage map run by Cowlitz PUD indicated that around 1:13 p.m. Friday, a downed tree near South Cloverdale Road triggered the outage. The outage is affecting around 400 customers in the north end of Kalama and 630 customers at the south end.

Cowlitz PUD spokeswoman Alice Dietz said the company expected to have the power restored by 7:30 p.m. at the latest.

As of Friday afternoon, no other areas in the county were reporting widespread outages.

