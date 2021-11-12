More than 1,000 without power near Kalama due to downed tree

A fallen tree has knocked out power to more than 1,000 Cowlitz Public Utility District customers around Kalama.
The power outage map run by Cowlitz PUD indicated that around 1:13 p.m. Friday, a downed tree near South Cloverdale Road triggered the outage. The outage is affecting around 400 customers in the north end of Kalama and 630 customers at the south end.
Cowlitz PUD spokeswoman Alice Dietz said the company expected to have the power restored by 7:30 p.m. at the latest.
As of Friday afternoon, no other areas in the county were reporting widespread outages.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today