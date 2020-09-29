More state funding available for child care centers, families in need

Local child care centers and families needing help with child care due to COVID-19 now have additional money to help them, after the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families announced another round of grant funding.

In a Friday press release, the DCYF said it will dispense more than $70 million in grants, co-pay relief and family support to "help strengthen the existing child care market for working families and providers." Visit the DCYF website to apply.

"DCYF understands the needs of providers to maintain affordable and safe operations for Washington’s working families who need access to child care," the press release said.

The reduced copay for families means that co-pays will be waived for October through December 2020 and will be capped at $115 through June of 2021, according to the press release. Licensed child care providers can apply for $30 million in grants to "help with COVID-19 costs, re-opening child care and stabilize the system." Formal family, friends and neighbor child care providers will also get some funding, the press release said, and families caring for foster children will also get extra support.