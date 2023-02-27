Weather experts say up to 3 inches of snow could accumulate along the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. Tuesday, stating 1 to 3 inches of snow could accumulate in cities such as Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, St. Helens and Clatskanie.

The National Weather Service says snow level is expected to vary from sea level to 1,000 feet, and roads are expected to be slippery, especially during morning and evening commutes.

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management reports temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Tuesday afternoon, causing snow and ice to melt. By Wednesday, the cold is expected to be back, with morning temperatures around 20 to 28 degrees, and more low temperatures and potential snow Thursday through Saturday.

On Monday, Rainier schools closed due to the weather, and Toutle Lake started classes three hours late. Other schools used snow routes.