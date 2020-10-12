More schools will open doors as local virus levels drop

Cowlitz County school districts can proceed with their “hybrid” learning plans because recent COVID-19 activity dropped to a moderate level, according to a Monday health department report.

The county recorded 44 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6, falling from 79 new cases per 100,000 from Sept. 16 to Sept. 29.

The state considers 75 or more new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period a high level of COVID-19 activity, which several school districts used as a reopening benchmark.

Cowlitz County was within or below the moderate level of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 for seven-and-a-half weeks. It was in the high level Sept. 8 through Oct. 1, causing Longview schools to postpone their partial reopening plans at least two weeks.

In the Monday report, the health department recommended school districts continue to approach in-person learning with caution. In the Kelso and Castle Rock schools, pre-K through 2nd grade students attend two days of classes at the school each week, and use the other days for remote, online learning.

The new positive trends in COVID-19 infections means that Longview and other school districts currently in remote learning can plan a return to partial in-person learning for elementary students as recommended by the state.