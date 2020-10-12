More schools will open doors as local virus levels drop

Cowlitz County school districts can proceed with their “hybrid” learning plans because recent COVID-19 activity dropped to a moderate level, according to a Monday health department report.
The county recorded 44 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6, falling from 79 new cases per 100,000 from Sept. 16 to Sept. 29.
The state considers 75 or more new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period a high level of COVID-19 activity, which several school districts used as a reopening benchmark.
Cowlitz County was within or below the moderate level of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 for seven-and-a-half weeks. It was in the high level Sept. 8 through Oct. 1, causing Longview schools to postpone their partial reopening plans at least two weeks.
In the Monday report, the health department recommended school districts continue to approach in-person learning with caution. In the Kelso and Castle Rock schools, pre-K through 2nd grade students attend two days of classes at the school each week, and use the other days for remote, online learning.
The new positive trends in COVID-19 infections means that Longview and other school districts currently in remote learning can plan a return to partial in-person learning for elementary students as recommended by the state.
Districts that have already begun in-person learning can plan to expand to more grade levels, but the health department recommended waiting to bring students back until three weeks of moderate virus activity are logged.
“If case rates accelerate after expansion, or if rates enter and remain in the high range for more than three weeks, we will recommend that all school districts return to remote learning,” the report said.
The county reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
At a Sept. 28 meeting, the Longview School Board voted to start bringing elementary students back on Oct. 19., two days per week, with half the students in each class, contingent on a continued improvement in virus infection rates in the county. In Longview, only small groups of students with severe disabilities have returned to in-person school.
Longview and Kelso school districts were set to discuss hybrid learning schedules at their school board meetings Monday night.
In Kelso, K-2 students started hybrid learning Sept. 28. Last Wednesday, the Kelso School District said it would wait to bring grades 3-5 back until the county records three weeks of moderate activity.
Wahkiakum County reported its eight COVID-19 case Monday. The individual is in quarantine and is not symptomatic, according to the health department. The case has no known connection to the school or daycare, and the department is identifying close contacts, according to the department.
Marissa Heffernan contributed to this report.
