More schools announce in-person timeline, returning students to class by end of April

Kelso, Castle Rock and likely Woodland students will return to full-time in-person learning by the end of April, the districts announced this week.

Kindergarteners through fourth-grade students in Woodland have been back full time for several weeks. Superintendent Michael Green said while the district still is in the planning stages, he hopes to announce a timeline in the next week that will have fifth- through 12th-graders back in full-time classes by the end of April.

“Some of the guidance from the state is, at best, unclear so we are working with county health to clarify,” he said.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said students will start moving to full time April 12 and all students who want to be full time will be back by April 26. The district is working to address challenges with busing and students who want to stay remote, he said.

“We have been working to address the concerns and making sure that, when our students come back, we are providing the safest educational opportunity that we can,” he said.

On April 12, kindergarteners and first-graders will be back five days a week, followed by second- through eighth-graders April 19 and high schoolers April 26.