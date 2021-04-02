More schools announce in-person timeline, returning students to class by end of April

Kelso, Castle Rock and likely Woodland students will return to full-time in-person learning by the end of April, the districts announced this week.
Kindergarteners through fourth-grade students in Woodland have been back full time for several weeks. Superintendent Michael Green said while the district still is in the planning stages, he hopes to announce a timeline in the next week that will have fifth- through 12th-graders back in full-time classes by the end of April.
“Some of the guidance from the state is, at best, unclear so we are working with county health to clarify,” he said.
Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said students will start moving to full time April 12 and all students who want to be full time will be back by April 26. The district is working to address challenges with busing and students who want to stay remote, he said.
“We have been working to address the concerns and making sure that, when our students come back, we are providing the safest educational opportunity that we can,” he said.
On April 12, kindergarteners and first-graders will be back five days a week, followed by second- through eighth-graders April 19 and high schoolers April 26.
“Transportation will be an ongoing concern. We need to make sure that we have enough routes and that the students are still following the rules while being transported to and from school,” Greene said.
Current routes and the times will change, so anyone taking the bus should call the transportation office for new bus information, he said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
While the district hired elementary school teachers to teach students who wanted to stay fully remote, Greene said that’s not the case at the high school level.
“We are still working on what the high school will be doing with the students that stay remote” he said. “We are tasked to support all students in the Castle Rock School system.”
He said the high school administrators will make a determination soon about the high school schedule.
“We are excited to get all of our students back in the buildings and we should have that by the 26th of April,” Greene said.
Rainier schools will 'stay the course' with hybrid classrooms as COVID-19 cases increase following spring break
In Kelso, all kindergarten through 12th-grade students will return to in-person learning four days a week starting April 26.
Wednesdays will remain fully remote for deep cleaning and so staff can continue to provide small group support, a district press release said. Before the pandemic, Wednesdays were early release days, the district noted.
"We know students are excited to be back in the classroom and families are eager to begin this transition," Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said. "Please know that our school team is working as quickly as possible to carefully plan, using the new state guidance to ensure school environments are safe for students and staff."
The district is working out spacing plans and logistics for meal times, morning check-in and making sure students can change classes safely, the press release said.
Longview previously announced all Longview elementary schools will move to in-person learning five days a week and middle and high schools will start full-time in-person learning four days per week April 19.
As teachers in the middle and high schools have to simultaneously teach in-person students and remote students, Wednesdays will remain fully remote days so teachers can support students who remain in full remote learning.
In Toutle, the district plans to bring kindergarten through third-grade students back five days a week beginning April 12, which is the first day after spring break.
Fourth- through sixth-grade in-person students will return to full time in-person classes April 14, followed by seventh- through 12th-gradrers April 15.
While most students will fit in their normal classrooms, Superintendent Bob Garrett said fourth-graders will need a third classroom because not everyone could safely fit in the current two classrooms. That means some students will get a new teacher for the last part of the year.
The Kalama School District plans to announce a new timeline after spring break, which is April 5-9.