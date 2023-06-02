Each year, more low-income shoppers are using food assistance at the Cowlitz farmers market and stretching those dollars further for fresh produce.

Through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Market Match program, for every dollar spent, the market uses state funding to match up to $25 for fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, herbs and plants that produce food.

This is the fourth year the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market has allowed shoppers to use SNAP benefits electronically and the third year it’s offered the match, said Laurie Kochis, market manager.

“It’s been a great success,” she said. “It’s a great program and really truly needed in our community.”

About 8,475 Cowlitz County households, or 20%, received SNAP benefits in 2021, according to census data. That’s compared to about 12% in Washington.

At the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market, SNAP shoppers can swipe their EBT card at the EBT booth in exchange for tokens to spend on eligible food. Shoppers can alert staff they would like the market match and receive up to $25 per day.

Kochis said she advises people to use their SNAP tokens for items like meat, bread, eggs, honey, jams and use the more restricted match dollars for produce.

Since it began, use of the SNAP Market Match at the farmers market has increased annually, Kochis said.

“We do expect to see that gradual increase we’ve been seeing every year, as word gets out in community and people get more comfortable using it,” she said.

The 2014 federal Farm Bill authorized grants to incentivize purchase of fruits and vegetables, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Washington’s incentive programs at farmers markets and grocery stores started in 2015 with a $5.8 million federal grant, extended through 2023 with state and federal funding, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, 121 farmers markets and farm stands and 184 grocery stores participate in the match programs. The total amount of fruit and vegetable incentives redeemed increased 51.5% statewide from $2.4 million in 2021 to $3.65 million in 2022, with the largest increase among grocery store matches, according to Department of Health Data.

In Cowlitz County, the amount of incentives redeemed more than doubled from $23,246 in 2021 to $56,142 in 2022. The amount of SNAP Market Match redeemed at the Cowlitz farmers market increased about 58% from 2021 to 2022. Statewide, the market match total increased 1% during the same timeframe.

The market match not only benefits shoppers but also local vendors, Kochis said.

“That’s money our farmers get,” she said. “Better us than Safeway.”

While the Cowlitz market advertises the SNAP programs online, the information seems to spread mostly by word of mouth, Kochis said.

The market match is available at both the Saturday and Tuesday markets. Many produce vendors also accept Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) benefits and Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) benefits.

Kochis said she pushed for the market to accept SNAP benefits when she was a vendor and was happy to get it going as manager.

“It does take work, some time, a little extra book- and leg-work, but I think it’s well worth it,” she said.