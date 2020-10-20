Monticello Hotel gets new owner who plans to clean up building, reputation

A Seattle-based real estate owner recently purchased Longview’s historic Monticello Hotel and plans to add a coffee shop in an empty wing and upgrade the building's 68 apartment units.
Operating as Monticello Apartments LLC, John MacLean purchased the iconic building in September for $8.2 million. He said it first caught his eye around fall 2016, shortly after he bought the Fairways Apartments near the Mint Valley Golf Course.
“This (building) in particular always tickled my fancy. The lobby is so nice, and the ballroom,” MacLean said. The Monticello’s history — including stories of the small speakeasy-style bar on the north wing of the hotel that was allegedly owned and operated by Al Capone — also attracted MacLean.
MacLean, a man with a mellow demeanor who met with a TDN reporter at the hotel humbly dressed in jeans and a ballcap, originally hails from New Zealand. He’s lived in the United States since 1976, when a one-year mission trip turned into a lifelong residency.
He built a career on real estate transactions, starting with his first house.
“I bought my first home when I was 19-and-a-half. I doubled my money when I sold it, and I thought, ‘That’s not a bad way to go,’ ” said MacLean, who declined to share his age.
His real estate portfolio began in Seattle, where he’s worked with a partner to buy, build and manage several complexes. About five years ago, one of his buildings caught fire, spurring him to look to other communities for new holdings.
“I ended up coming down here, and that started the ball rolling.”
He has chosen to work without a partner in Longview, in part because it keeps business simpler as he plans to “wind down” into retirement. However, he hires local staff to manage and maintain his properties while he’s in Seattle.
Day-to-day operations at the Monticello Hotel will be overseen by local property manager Brandi Bate, a “born and raised” Longview resident. Bate also works with MacLean at the Fairways Apartments. She formerly owned the Exspresso Shack off the Minit Shop in West Longview.
“I was in awe” when MacLean told her he bought the iconic hotel, Bate said. And she’s excited to be part of a team that hopes to restore the building’s reputation to its former glory.
“We want to get it back. We want to get it cleaned up and back to what it should be,” Bate said.
The Monticello Place LLC, the corporation that previously owned the hotel, listed the building for $9.25 million in August 2019. MacLean said the initial offer was “hideously overpriced,” so he waited for the cost to come down.
But he stayed persistent in his negotiations with the corporation and its representatives. The final sale cut about $1 million off the asking price.
“It took a little longer than usual. … But I was willing to play the long-game and wait it out,” MacLean said.
MacLean brought an all-new staff with him to the building. He said he wanted to start with a “clean slate.”
The decision helps him build a new reputation for the hotel, as well as organize the business exactly as he prefers.
The Monticello Hotel was one of the first major buildings erected in Longview when the town was founded in the early 1920s. In recent decades, the building has gained a less-than-favorable reputation for its storied financial past and a 2014 feature on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s “Hotel Hell” television show.
Former owner Phil Lovingfoss listed the hotel for sale in mid-2014, around the same time the Ramsay episode aired. Two years later, the building sold to the Monticello Place group, which announced plans to refurbish the space to its former glory.
Previous Daily News articles estimated that the investors spent about $7 million to buy and renovate the building. But the corporation faced a host of challenges along the way, from shake-ups with management, financial constraints that forced out local owners, negative media coverage and struggles finding a company to run the hotel’s restaurant.
Last year the Monticello Place group decided to sell the building because some of the managers were burnt out or ready to retire.
MacLean now owns the entire building, including the north and south wings that traditionally house restaurants, and the “annex” on the north side of the property. He said he will honor the five-year contract for Grant’s at the Monticello restaurant, which the hotel’s previous owners signed about a year ago.
He wants to fill the vacant restaurant space on the north end of the building with a coffee shop. The space formerly housed the Monticello Wood Fired Pizzeria, which closed sometime late in 2019.
MacLean has specifically encouraged Bate to take the lead on the coffee shop project, given her 17-year background in the industry.
Bate said the current tenants in the building “really want to see something” go into the space. She envisions an internet cafe-style business, where college students and other locals can gather for their caffeine fix and a few hours of work or study.
As for the apartment units, MacLean intends to keep the complex relatively similar. He plans to preserve the historic façade and lobby area and complete “normal maintenance” to the living spaces.
He's brought in crews to update the security system and renovate some of the older apartment units, he said.
“Probably somewhere down the line, the elevator needs to be changed out,” he added.
He expects to invest “a few hundred thousand” dollars into the work to “get it over the hump.” Bate said she intends to keep the repair work contracts local.
“It’ll be an ongoing thing until we get to where we feel really happy about it,” he said.
“We are getting the repair done and putting the life back into it,” Bate added.
The units currently rent for about $900 to $1,500 per month, depending on the size of the space. MacLean hinted that pricing may change as maintenance and upgrades are completed, potentially putting a “really nice two-bedroom” unit around $2,000 per month.
The hotel adds 68 apartment units to MacLean’s portfolio, which includes “600-odd” units in Longview, including the Fairways, the Mint Place Apartments, the Fir at 17th (55+ apartments), and the Mountain View Apartments near the Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway.
But the Monticello is likely the last holding MacLean plans to swoop up in Longview
“I think I'm done now. … I don't need much more,” MacLean said with a wink. “But you never really know.”
