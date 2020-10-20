Monticello Hotel gets new owner who plans to clean up building, reputation

“I ended up coming down here, and that started the ball rolling.”

He has chosen to work without a partner in Longview, in part because it keeps business simpler as he plans to “wind down” into retirement. However, he hires local staff to manage and maintain his properties while he’s in Seattle.

Day-to-day operations at the Monticello Hotel will be overseen by local property manager Brandi Bate, a “born and raised” Longview resident. Bate also works with MacLean at the Fairways Apartments. She formerly owned the Exspresso Shack off the Minit Shop in West Longview.

“I was in awe” when MacLean told her he bought the iconic hotel, Bate said. And she’s excited to be part of a team that hopes to restore the building’s reputation to its former glory.

“We want to get it back. We want to get it cleaned up and back to what it should be,” Bate said.

The Monticello Place LLC, the corporation that previously owned the hotel, listed the building for $9.25 million in August 2019. MacLean said the initial offer was “hideously overpriced,” so he waited for the cost to come down.