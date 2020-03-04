Montesano woman challenging Walsh wants universal healthcare, income tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s not fair to put the burden of what it takes to run a state on the backs of working class and poor people. That’s absolutely wrong. With the sales tax as one of the main ways we get revenue, poor people pay more money to taxes than rich people,” she said.

While income tax has been unpopular in the past, Everson said she thinks people will change their minds when they realize they might pay less in taxes under a different system.

As a nurse, Everson said she sees people struggling every day with healthcare costs. She recalled one woman who declined treatment for colon cancer because she didn’t want her husband to be bankrupt when she died.

“That is just wrong for someone to just resign themselves to death so that their family doesn’t go bankrupt. It makes me very sad,” she said.

She is the steering committee president for Whole Washington, an organization pushing a universal single-payer healthcare bill in the Legislature.

Everson also said she wants to support union workers and get money out of politics. She is not accepting campaign donations from corporations or their political action committees. And she has pledged not to take money from the fossil fuel or agriculture industries.