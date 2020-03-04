Montesano woman challenging Walsh wants universal healthcare, income tax

A Montesano registered nurse and political newcomer will challenge 19th District incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh on a platform of single-payer healthcare, rent control, income tax and expanding union membership.
Before she earned her nursing degree from Grays Harbor Community College in 2011, Marianna Everson said she and her two daughters were homeless for about four months due to a house fire. (She now is married to Brad Everson and they have six children in their “blended” family.)
“Having been there, having felt even just a little bit of what people are going through, it helps me empathize and understand just the desperation you can feel when you don’t have a place to live,” Everson said Tuesday.
Everson, 46, is running for 19th District position 1, which represents western Cowlitz County, including Longview and Kelso.
She said she supports rent control and public housing as a way to combat rising rents and the affordable housing shortage. She and her daughters were able to move out of an Aberdeen shelter when her name came up on a list for federal housing.
A wealth and income tax would be a “wonderful” thing for Washington because the state’s current system — which relies on sales, property and business taxes — puts a larger burden on poor people than on the wealthy, she said. She also supports a Washington State Bank.
“It’s not fair to put the burden of what it takes to run a state on the backs of working class and poor people. That’s absolutely wrong. With the sales tax as one of the main ways we get revenue, poor people pay more money to taxes than rich people,” she said.
While income tax has been unpopular in the past, Everson said she thinks people will change their minds when they realize they might pay less in taxes under a different system.
As a nurse, Everson said she sees people struggling every day with healthcare costs. She recalled one woman who declined treatment for colon cancer because she didn’t want her husband to be bankrupt when she died.
“That is just wrong for someone to just resign themselves to death so that their family doesn’t go bankrupt. It makes me very sad,” she said.
She is the steering committee president for Whole Washington, an organization pushing a universal single-payer healthcare bill in the Legislature.
Everson also said she wants to support union workers and get money out of politics. She is not accepting campaign donations from corporations or their political action committees. And she has pledged not to take money from the fossil fuel or agriculture industries.
Another Montesano Democrat, Clint Bryson, also has announced he is challenging Walsh. Bryson is an electrical worker and Montesano City Council member.
They are running against Rep. Walsh, a two-term incumbent Republican from Aberdeen who has advocated for Second Amendment rights and tax cuts. He defeated Democrat Erin Frasier in 2018 with 50.4% of the vote — a lead of less than 500 ballots.